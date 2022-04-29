Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $410.70 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.38 and its 200-day moving average is $412.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

