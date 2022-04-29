CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTPCY remained flat at $$5.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. CITIC has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

