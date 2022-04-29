Citigroup Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $110.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $114.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

