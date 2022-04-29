Citigroup Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.15.

Visa stock opened at $220.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

