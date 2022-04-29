Citigroup Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.