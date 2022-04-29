Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $97.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 22,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

