Civilization Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Civilization has a total market cap of $39.00 million and $544,958.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civilization has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.