Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CLCGY stock remained flat at $$40.32 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

