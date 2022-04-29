CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

