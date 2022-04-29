Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CGGGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Coats Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

