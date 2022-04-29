Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($65.59) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

