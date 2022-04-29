Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($65.59) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.15.
NYSE CCEP opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
