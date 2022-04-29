Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

