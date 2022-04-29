Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.73.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.28. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

