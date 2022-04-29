Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Down 5.4%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $58.22. Approximately 8,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 278,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.