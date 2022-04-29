Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94,780 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

