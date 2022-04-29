CoinLoan Tops 1-Day Volume of $146,441.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $146,441.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 5% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $18.58 or 0.00048138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.79 or 0.07258182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

