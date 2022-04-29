Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 266,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,055. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.