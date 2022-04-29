Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,927,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $4,334,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

