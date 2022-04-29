CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 103,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. CommScope has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

