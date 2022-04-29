Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 4582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Community Bank System by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

