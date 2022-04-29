Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

