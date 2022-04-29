Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €87.00 ($93.55) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

CODYY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 149,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,165. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

