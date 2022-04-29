Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.06

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBD. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

