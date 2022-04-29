Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.50. 88,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,445,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVN. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,741,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,757,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

