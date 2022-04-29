Comparing Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 25.16% 12.33% 7.83% IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07%

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $183.98 million 5.14 $46.29 million $0.27 20.59 IRadimed $41.81 million 12.37 $9.32 million $0.74 55.65

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Given IRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Summary

IRadimed beats Antares Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto-injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto-injectors; TLANDO to treat deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone in adult males; and drug/device products for urologic oncology, immunology, and endocrinology. The company has strategic alliances and partnerships with Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

