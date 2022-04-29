Comparing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.60 $1.89 billion $3.26 2.19 Ecopetrol $27.52 billion 1.25 $5.01 billion $1.47 11.35

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 99.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 74.15%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 72.41% 10.92% 5.99% Ecopetrol 18.25% 21.49% 8.45%

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

