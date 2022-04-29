ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $400,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $217,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. 150,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,428. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

