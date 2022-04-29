Contrasting TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06%

This table compares TerrAscend and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 4.43 $3.11 million N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 959.23 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 8 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 152.15%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.52%. Given TerrAscend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

