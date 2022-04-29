Convex Finance (CVX) One Day Volume Hits $14.50 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.33 or 0.00067408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $14.50 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,186,753 coins and its circulating supply is 60,123,382 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

