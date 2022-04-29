Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Director Buys C$99,820.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920.

CMMC stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$631.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.89.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

