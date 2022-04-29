Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRZN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

