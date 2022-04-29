Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Shares of MAG opened at C$19.21 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.45.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

