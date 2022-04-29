CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CRMD opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. On average, analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CorMedix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CorMedix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

