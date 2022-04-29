COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,228,100 shares, an increase of 1,207.5% from the March 31st total of 3,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,447.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $$1.53 during trading hours on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)
