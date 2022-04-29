CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

CSGP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 39,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,992. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

