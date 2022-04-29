Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $562.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $368.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

