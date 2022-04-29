Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

