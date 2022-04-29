Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 673,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

