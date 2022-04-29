Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.59. Coursera has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,444.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coursera by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.