Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of COUR opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.36.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,444.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $327,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

