Cowen Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

