Cowen Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.
DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.
Shares of DPZ traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average of $460.86. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
