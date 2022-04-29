Cowen Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.

Shares of DPZ traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average of $460.86. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

