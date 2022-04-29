Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Cream (CRM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $12,257.61 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.92 or 1.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00244786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00105165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00151280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00306274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.