Credit Suisse Group Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.28.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

