Credit Suisse Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.97.

NOW traded down $10.94 on Thursday, reaching $493.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,020. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 442.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

