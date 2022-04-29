Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 6.60

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 17,639,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 916.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.