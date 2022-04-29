Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

