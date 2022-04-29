Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $6.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

CWEGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 17,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,965. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

