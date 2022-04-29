Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.