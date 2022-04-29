Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.14. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

CCK traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

